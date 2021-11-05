Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 131.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,510 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its position in Comcast by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.98. The stock had a trading volume of 113,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,761,533. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $43.95 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $247.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

