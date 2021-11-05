$2.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will announce earnings per share of $2.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.28. Zimmer Biomet reported earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $7.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $7.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after buying an additional 3,759,927 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after buying an additional 1,765,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after buying an additional 1,674,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,977,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,540. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $134.69 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

