$1.07 EPS Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. PayPal also reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PayPal.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.70.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PayPal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 101,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.98. The stock had a trading volume of 783,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,013,445. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.91. The stock has a market cap of $265.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

