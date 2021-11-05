Guardian Capital Advisors LP Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $4,166,000. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 59,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 99,236.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 73,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,085,000 after purchasing an additional 73,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.08.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST opened at $515.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $520.21. The company has a market capitalization of $227.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.23.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.52%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

