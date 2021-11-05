Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $540,000.00

Brokerages expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to announce sales of $540,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $680,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. Anterix reported sales of $240,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year sales of $1.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $980,000.00 to $2.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.65 million, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $29.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

ATEX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.36. 75,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,829. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $66.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.28.

In related news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 11,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $647,895.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,606 shares in the company, valued at $8,138,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,405.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and sold 69,135 shares valued at $3,916,185. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anterix by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Anterix during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Anterix by 10.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Anterix by 51.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anterix by 18.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

