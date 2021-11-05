CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.08

Shares of CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 5001888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

CytoDyn, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, Cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and COVID-19. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

