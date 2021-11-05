Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower updated its Q4 guidance to $0.78-0.83 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.830 EPS.
Shares of Welltower stock traded up $4.13 on Friday, reaching $84.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,758. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
