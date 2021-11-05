Insider Selling: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Blacksberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $136,860.00.

Shares of AKR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,253. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 203.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $167,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

