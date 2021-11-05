The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is $0.37. The Boeing reported earnings per share of ($15.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 101%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $6.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Boeing.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 48.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at $1,199,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA traded up $10.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,465,081. The company has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.98 and a 200 day moving average of $228.17. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $152.10 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.