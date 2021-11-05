Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the highest is ($0.15). Teladoc Health reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.85.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,160 shares of company stock worth $3,098,130. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,818 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $148,532,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.24. 3,676,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.65.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

