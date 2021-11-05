Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group also posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UNIT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.89. 1,375,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 689.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,290,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,680,000 after buying an additional 813,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,380,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,685,000 after buying an additional 455,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,064,000 after buying an additional 351,034 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after buying an additional 1,183,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,812,000 after buying an additional 175,205 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

