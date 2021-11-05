$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.59. VMware posted earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS.

VMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 4.8% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 1.0% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 1.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $3.72 on Friday, hitting $124.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,559,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $124.08 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.