Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT Lowered to C$38.00 at CIBC

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAPIF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

Get Saputo alerts:

OTCMKTS SAPIF traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.88. 3,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.