Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.29 EPS

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%.

NYSE AFI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.63. 450,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,141. Armstrong Flooring has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armstrong Flooring stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 318.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Armstrong Flooring worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

