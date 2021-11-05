Zacks Investment Research Lowers Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) to Hold

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.19.

NYSE BANC traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 250,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,323,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 52,593 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

