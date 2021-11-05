-$0.11 EPS Expected for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.10). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,744,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 79.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 30.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

NUVB stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. 458,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,127. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70 and a beta of -0.26.

Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

