GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Sells 1,442 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 0.0% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SEB Equities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

NVO stock opened at $112.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $115.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

