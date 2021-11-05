Everest (ID) Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last seven days, Everest has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges. Everest has a market capitalization of $29.56 million and $185,969.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00084038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00082281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00103165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,443.35 or 0.07260383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,126.60 or 0.99880099 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022757 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.