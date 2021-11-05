Guardian Capital Advisors LP Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.3% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,125,000 after acquiring an additional 490,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,796,000 after buying an additional 251,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,797,000 after buying an additional 410,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,618,000 after buying an additional 181,343 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $156.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.74.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

