Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $8.56 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Analog Devices by 30.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $4,624,960 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.87. 43,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,383. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.76. The company has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

