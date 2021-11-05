Mask Network Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for $11.65 or 0.00019050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a total market cap of $339.45 million and $59.39 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00054049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.25 or 0.00248898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00096491 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

