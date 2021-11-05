Shopping Market Cap Tops $39.97 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Shopping coin can now be bought for $43.54 or 0.00071173 BTC on popular exchanges. Shopping has a market capitalization of $39.97 million and approximately $918,603.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00084299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00082649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00103830 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.61 or 0.07275749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,253.73 or 1.00136176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022774 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 918,168 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

