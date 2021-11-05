Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will post sales of $77.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.90 million to $82.87 million. Wingstop posted sales of $63.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $293.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.55 million to $345.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $352.47 million, with estimates ranging from $339.30 million to $396.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after buying an additional 1,215,178 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after buying an additional 272,197 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,290,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,177,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 142,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WING traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.72. The stock had a trading volume of 658,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,552. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.39%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

