Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $5.02 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.19.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $7.93 on Friday, reaching $343.36. The stock had a trading volume of 93,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.30. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $310.09 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

