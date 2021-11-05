Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 57,422 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,422 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.1% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $20,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 259,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,201,000 after purchasing an additional 51,738 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.9% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $117.87. 206,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,815,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 45.72%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.