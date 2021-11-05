Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

SB traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. 4,434,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,506. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe Bulkers stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,971 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Safe Bulkers worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safe Bulkers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

