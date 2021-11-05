ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.

Shares of ACCO traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.39. 29,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,257. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $898.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. ACCO Brands’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ACCO Brands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,819 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of ACCO Brands worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

