Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Rapid7 posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on RPD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

RPD stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.52. 22,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,224. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $64.82 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $2,446,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,418 shares of company stock valued at $12,836,086. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 10.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

