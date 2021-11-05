MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.34 Million in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.81. 139,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,028,801. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIAC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.65.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

