GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded 42.9% lower against the dollar. GoldenPyrex has a market cap of $399,132.50 and $94.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00084038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00082281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00103165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,443.35 or 0.07260383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,126.60 or 0.99880099 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022757 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Coin Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com . GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3

GoldenPyrex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldenPyrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldenPyrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

