Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.950-$1.990 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 34,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,169. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -426.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

