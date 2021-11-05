Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.950-$1.990 EPS.
Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 34,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,169. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -426.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on HPP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.
In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
