Civilization (CIV) Hits Market Capitalization of $52.15 Million

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 5th. Civilization has a market capitalization of $52.15 million and approximately $539,461.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Civilization has traded 83.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00053816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.00247477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096493 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

