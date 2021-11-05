Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.18. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.14. 1,070,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,265. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 85.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

