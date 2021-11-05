$2.10 EPS Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the lowest is $2.04. Nordson posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $261.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,481. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $269.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,702,000 after buying an additional 112,705 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,811,000 after purchasing an additional 173,820 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 860,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,911,000 after purchasing an additional 375,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

