Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Announces Earnings Results

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 37,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,132. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.10. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 236,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 67.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 125,768 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 54.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADVM shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.97.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

