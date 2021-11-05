Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Declares $0.80 Annual Dividend

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) announced an annual dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Ternium has a payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ternium to earn $11.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of Ternium stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.67. 1,314,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,283. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90. Ternium has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 35.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ternium stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 193,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Ternium worth $25,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

