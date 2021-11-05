Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Postal Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 523.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.1%.

Postal Realty Trust stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.11. 43,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,623. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $274.66 million, a P/E ratio of 276.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Postal Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 129.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

