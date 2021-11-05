Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Deluxe has a payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

DLX stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 300,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deluxe stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of Deluxe worth $20,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

