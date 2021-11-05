Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 556 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,258,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,898,000 after purchasing an additional 210,305 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,867,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,722,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.91. 81,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,363. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.82.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

