Head-To-Head Comparison: New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) versus FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC)

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares New Mountain Finance and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance 105.12% 9.36% 3.77% FOMO N/A -2,612.42% -210.45%

32.3% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of FOMO shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Mountain Finance and FOMO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance $273.71 million 4.95 $58.47 million $1.21 11.56 FOMO $90,000.00 106.24 -$1.64 million N/A N/A

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Volatility & Risk

New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOMO has a beta of 7.25, indicating that its share price is 625% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for New Mountain Finance and FOMO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00 FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Mountain Finance presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.50%. Given New Mountain Finance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe New Mountain Finance is more favorable than FOMO.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats FOMO on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more. New Mountain Finance Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Mountain Finance Corporation.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

