Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC cut their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPIF traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. Saputo has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.