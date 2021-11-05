Scotiabank Increases ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$23.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,123. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.