InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Hits $0.0141 on Exchanges

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $364,148.91 and approximately $16.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.47 or 0.00316122 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00014728 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003834 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,873,413 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INSNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.