Zilla (ZLA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,641.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Zilla coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zilla has traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a total market cap of $193,490.35 and approximately $1,641.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00053816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.00247477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096493 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

Zilla is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

