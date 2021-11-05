Landaas & Co. WI ADV Decreases Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lessened its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,386,000 after buying an additional 198,893 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,748,000 after buying an additional 2,058,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.55.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.71. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.