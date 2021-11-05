Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.81 Million

Analysts predict that Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) will report $293.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Baozun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.60 million to $295.01 million. Baozun reported sales of $269.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baozun will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baozun.

Get Baozun alerts:

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on BZUN. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.

BZUN stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 791,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,410. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. Baozun has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Baozun by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baozun (BZUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.