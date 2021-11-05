Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $299.76

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.76 and traded as low as $277.99. Li Ning shares last traded at $279.84, with a volume of 10,296 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KGI Securities cut Li Ning from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Li Ning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

