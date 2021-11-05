J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.03

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and traded as low as $3.97. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 1,925 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80.

About J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF)

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

