Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $190.50

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.50 and traded as high as $200.69. Christian Dior shares last traded at $200.69, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.43.

Christian Dior Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

