GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.75

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and traded as high as $10.17. GWG shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 34,045 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The company has a market cap of $308.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34 and a beta of -0.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GWG during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in GWG during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GWG by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in GWG by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GWG during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

GWG Holdings, Inc is a financial services company, which transforms the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. The company is founded to earn non-correlated returns from life insurance assets and create opportunities for consumers to obtain significantly more value for their life insurance policies in a secondary market compared to the traditional options offered by the insurance industry.

